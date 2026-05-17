What to do if income tax return is selected for audit

If your return has been selected for audit, there is nothing you need to do immediately.

Under Section 183(3) (a) of the Income Tax Act, if the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes considers the presence of a taxpayer or any supporting evidence necessary for determining tax liability, the taxpayer will be summoned for a hearing on a specified date and time.

The taxpayer or their representative must appear before the Deputy Commissioner of Taxes.

Before attending the hearing, you should prepare all supporting documents relating to the income and expenditure information you submitted in your return.

These documents must be presented during the hearing. The Deputy Commissioner of Taxes may also request further hearings and additional evidence during the tax assessment process.

It should be noted that no additional tax can be imposed on a taxpayer without giving them an opportunity to be heard.

If additional tax is imposed, the tax office must notify the taxpayer within 30 days. Therefore, you should organise all supporting documents relating to your return.