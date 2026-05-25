ADB to provide $5b to Bangladesh over next five years

Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka to discuss Bangladesh’s development priorities during a visit that highlighted funding announcements totalling $5 billion over five years.

ADB made the announcement in a statement published on its website on Monday.

“Bangladesh is entering a critical new phase,” said Kanda. “ADB will help the country protect hard-won stability, unlock new sources of growth, and build a more diversified and resilient economy that delivers better jobs and wider opportunity.”