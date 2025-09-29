Gold price hits record Tk 195,000 per bhori
The price of gold has been increased again in the country’s market. The price of gold will be increase by Tk 2,425 per bhori, bringing 22-carat gold to Tk 195,384 — the highest on record.
The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the revised gold prices on Monday night.
BAJUS said the price adjustment was carried out as the price of pure gold has gone up in the local market. The new price will take effect from tomorrow, Tuesday.
Earlier, on 23 September, the price of gold rose to Tk 194,859 per bhori, which until now was the highest. Within a few days, that record has been broken.
According to the jewellers’ association, from tomorrow, Tuesday, the price of 22-carat hallmarked gold per bhori will be Tk 195,384.
In addition, 21-carat gold will cost Tk 186,496 per bhori, 18-carat Tk 159,855, and traditional gold Tk 132,725.
Meanwhile, until Monday, the price of 22-carat gold was Tk 192,969 per bhori, 21-carat Tk 184,198, 18-carat Tk 157,884, and traditional gold Tk 131,045.
Based on that, from tomorrow, Tuesday, the price per bhori of 22-carat gold will increase by Tk 2,415, 21-carat by Tk 2,298, 18-carat by Tk 1,971, and traditional gold by Tk 1,680.
Meanwhile, all jewellery shops across the country will remain closed tomorrow (30 September) on the occasion of Durga Puja, the Bangladesh Jewellers Association said in a press release.