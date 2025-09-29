Gold price hits record Tk 195,000 per bhori

The price of gold has been increased again in the country’s market. The price of gold will be increase by Tk 2,425 per bhori, bringing 22-carat gold to Tk 195,384 — the highest on record.

The Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS) announced the revised gold prices on Monday night.

BAJUS said the price adjustment was carried out as the price of pure gold has gone up in the local market. The new price will take effect from tomorrow, Tuesday.