Housing sector: New tax burden raises fears of another spike in apartment prices

Oishi Properties is currently developing eight housing projects across different parts of Dhaka, six of them located in the Bashundhara Residential Area. These six projects will add 96 apartments to the market. Although construction on the projects is scheduled for completion at various times this year, the company has yet to sell a single apartment.

Mohammad Ayub Ali, Chairman of Oishi Properties, told Prothom Alo that the company would normally expect to sell two to three apartments each month, but has not sold even one over the past five months. According to him, the housing sector has been struggling for the past two years.

While there had been hopes that conditions would improve following the national election in February, the conflict involving Iran dampened those expectations. The imposition of new taxes has added to the pressure, making it increasingly challenging for developers to remain viable in the coming years.