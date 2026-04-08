Middle East war may push 1.2m more people into poverty in Bangladesh

Due to the Middle East war, around 1.2 million more people in Bangladesh may fall into poverty this year. Their real income may decline because of high inflation, preventing them from rising above the poverty line, according to the World Bank.

The World Bank released the April edition of its Bangladesh Development Update report today, Wednesday. It includes an estimate of how many people may fail to rise above the poverty line due to the Middle East conflict. Currently, any working individual earning less than $3 per day is considered poor.

A press conference was held on Wednesday morning at the World Bank’s Dhaka office to mark the release of the report. Various aspects were presented by World Bank Senior Economist Dhruv Sharma.

The World Bank also says that due to the global situation, Bangladesh’s GDP growth for the current 2025–26 fiscal year may decline to 3.9 per cent.