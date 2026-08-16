Energy crisis will take 2 years to resolve: Finance Minister

The ongoing energy crisis will take at least two years to resolve, Finance and Planning Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has said.

He said the problems surrounding gas and electricity could not be resolved within six months or a year and would require at least two years.

Explaining the timeframe, the finance minister said it would take around one and a half to two years to build a floating LNG terminal, meaning the crisis could not be resolved before then.