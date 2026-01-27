US may announce cut in reciprocal tariffs on Bangladesh next week: Lutfey Siddiqi

The United States may announce a reduction in the reciprocal tariffs imposed on Bangladesh by the end of this week or early next week, Chief Adviser’s Special Envoy on International Affairs Lutfey Siddiqi said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy, briefing the media on Bangladesh’s engagements and outcomes at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Lutfey said Washington is sincere about lowering tariffs on Bangladesh and an announcement is expected soon.

He, however, said it is still unclear to what extent the current 20 per cent tariff will be reduced.

Lutfey Siddiqi said he discussed the issue with US Treasury Secretary and member of President Donald Trump’s Cabinet, Scott Bessent, on the sidelines of the Davos conference.

“Many elements of the US non-tariff policies align with the reform agenda of Bangladesh’s interim government. Besides, the trade deficit of around USD 6 billion with the US has come down significantly. Considering these factors, the United States is showing sincerity in reducing trade barriers on Bangladesh. A better decision will come soon,” he said.