Govt forms task force for just, sustainable, dynamic economy
The government has formed a 12-member taskforce to reframe the development strategies to attain anti-discriminatory sustainable development.
The taskforce, titled “Re-strategising the economy and mobilising resources for equitable and sustainable development”, will be led by former director general of Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) KAS Murshid, said a circular issued by the Planning Division Tuesday.
It said the taskforce has been formed to formulate anti-discriminatory and sustainable development strategies.
It will prepare a primary full-fledged report within the next three months to lay the foundation of a just, sustainable and dynamic economy.
New members can be included in the task force while the general economics division (GED) member of the planning commission will act as its member secretary, the circular added.
Other members of the task force are: former World Bank official Akhtar Mahmood, Dhaka University’s economics department professor Selim Raihan, former head of the research department of Commonwealth secretariat Abdur Razzak, Yale University’s economics department professor Mushfiq Mobarak, BUET professor Shamsul Haque, Dhaka University’s economics department professor Rumana Huque, former president of MCCI Nasim Manzoor, BIDS research director Monzur Ahmed, CPD executive director of Fahmida Khatun, BDjobs chief executive officer AKM Fahim Mashroor and GED member Md. Kawser Ahmed.