DCCI proposes raising tax-free income ceiling to Tk 500,000, what it means for taxpayers

The Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has proposed raising the tax-free income threshold to Tk 500,000 in the upcoming national budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. It has also recommended reducing the maximum tax rate to 25 per cent.

The proposals were presented at a pre-budget discussion organised by the DCCI at the InterContinental Hotel in the capital on Monday.

According to the chamber, nearly 80 per cent of the country’s economy remains within the informal sector. As a result, a significant number of individuals remain outside the tax net, leading to substantial revenue losses for the government each year.