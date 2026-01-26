Defence economic zone to be set up instead of Indian economic zone in Chattogram's Mirsharai

The government will establish a Defence Economic Zone at the proposed site of the cancelled Indian economic zone in Mirsharai, Chattogram, to enhance capacity in the military and defence industries.

A policy decision in this regard was taken today, Monday, at a meeting of the governing board of the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) with Chief Adviser of the interim government, Professor Muhammad Yunus, in the chair.

Later, BEZA Executive Chairman Ashik Chowdhury shared these details at a press conference held at the Foreign Service Academy on Bailey Road in the capital. The Chief Adviser’s Press Secretary, Shafiqul Alam, was also present.