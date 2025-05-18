Special allocation in budget to uphold spirit of July uprising
The upcoming national budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year will have a special allocation to uphold and implement the spirit of the July uprising. A dedicated fund will be created to support initiatives related to the uprising.
The allocation was discussed during a high-level meeting on the budget at the state guest house Jamuna on Saturday, with chief adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus in chair. There is a tradition to hold such a meeting before finalising the national budget.
Among others, finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed, planning adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud, special assistant to the chief adviser (finance ministry) Anisuzzaman Chowdhury, finance secretary Md Khairuzzaman Mozumde, revenue board chairman Abdur Rahman Khan, economic relations division secretary Shahriar Quader Siddiqui, planning secretary Iqbal Abdullah Harun, and financial institutions division secretary Nazma Mobarek.
Finance adviser Salehuddin Ahmed is all set to announce the budget on 2 June. The proposed budget size is Tk 7.90 trillion, slightly lower than the current budget of Tk 7.97 trillion.
According to meeting sources, the chief adviser expressed satisfaction when the finance adviser presented the overall preparations regarding the budget.
The government has already announced the formation of a department dedicated to the July uprising, in addition to establishing a July uprising memorial museum. Those who sustained injuries during the uprising are being treated at home and abroad, and the treatment support will continue.
Audio-visual documents of the student-led uprising will be collected from local and international sources and preserved officially. The government has also a plan to introduce a loan scheme for the families of those martyred in the July uprising.
All these initiatives will be financed from the special fund. However, the exact amount of the allocation could not be known as of Saturday.