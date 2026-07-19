What to do if income tax is selected for audit?

Many taxpayers are apprehensive about income tax audits. After submitting an income tax return, many often wonder, “Will my return be selected for audit?” They fear that an audit may lead to inconvenience or unnecessary harassment.

This year, the National Board of Revenue (NBR) has selected 100,000 taxpayers' income tax returns for audit in three phases.

Tax officials selected the returns through an automated system for reviewing taxpayers' records. It is important to note that the selection covers returns submitted for the 2023–24 fiscal year.

You submitted your income tax return on time and in accordance with the rules. However, the NBR will conduct an audit to verify whether the information provided in your return is accurate.

The tax authority had suspended audits for the past few years but resumed the process in the previous fiscal year.