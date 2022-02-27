Off-shore gas exploration: Petrobangla close to appointing foreign firm to revamp model PSC

State-owned Petrobangla shortlisted four foreign firms in the process of hiring a consultant for making its Model Production Sharing Contract (PSC) more attractive to foreign investors interested in off-shore gas exploration.

According to official sources, the companies are IHS Global, Gaffney Cline Associates, WoodMackenzie, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers Pvt Ltd.

The four companies, out of eight, were technically qualified in a bidding process followed by Petrobangla.

“Now, we will place the names with their respective proposals to the Petrobangla Board. If it approves, then their respective financial offers will be opened for selecting one of them,” said a top official of the state hydrocarbon corporation.