FDR or DPS, which method should you choose for depositing money?

Two popular methods for saving money in banks are Fixed Deposit Receipts (FDR) and Deposit Pension Schemes (DPS).

You can choose any one method in accordance with your financial situation. In that case, it is essential to be aware of the bank’s reputation, financial condition, and interest rates.

In Bangladesh, two popular methods for saving money in government and private banks are FDR (Fixed Deposit Receipt) and DPS (Deposit Pension Scheme).

In FDR, customers deposit a large sum of money in a one-time transaction for a specified period. On the other hand, DPS is a popular method of saving money in instalments on a monthly basis.