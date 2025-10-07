10 ways to reduce household expenses during inflation

Bangladesh has been experiencing high inflation for over two years. Rising prices have significantly reduced people’s real income and increased household expenses.

Alongside surging food prices, rising costs of electricity, gas, education and healthcare are placing additional pressure on households. Many middle-class families are struggling to balance their income with expenditures, often resorting to borrowing to get through the month.

In such circumstances, people look for ways to reduce their household spending. Economists suggest that with a little awareness, a few lifestyle changes and clear prioritisation, it is possible to manage expenses and even save money during inflationary periods.