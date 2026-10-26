5 penalties for failing to file income tax return; includes disconnection of gas, electricity

You have failed to file your income tax return. What do you think will happen? If tax officials take strict action, you could face a fine of up to Tk 50,000. They could even disconnect your gas and electricity supplies.

Bangladesh has more than 12.5 million holders of Taxpayer Identification Numbers (TINs). Around five million taxpayers file returns each year, while the remaining 7.5 million do not.

Under the law, not every TIN holder must file a return. Anyone with taxable income must do so. Returns are also required to access 45 types of public and private services.

National Board of Revenue (NBR) officials believe that a large number of people with taxable income have failed to file returns. Let us look at the penalties for failing to submit an income tax return.