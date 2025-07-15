Dollar rebounds against taka after Bangladesh Bank intervention
After four consecutive days of depression, the US dollar strengthened against the Bangladeshi taka on Tuesday.
Following intervention of Bangladesh Bank to stabilise the foreign exchange market, the dollar appreciated by Tk 1.40 in a single day on Tuesday.
According to Bangladesh Bank data, the maximum dollar rate in the country's currency market on Tuesday was Tk 121.50, and the minimum was Tk 120.80. This marks a notable increase from Monday's rates, which were Tk 120.10 (maximum) and Tk 119.50 (minimum).