Once supplying nearly 70 per cent of the government's paper demand, state-owned Karnaphuli Paper Mills Limited (KPM) is now on the verge of collapse, with production falling sharply, mounting losses and most of its machinery remaining idle.

The mill, which produced around 20,000 metric tonnes of paper annually 15 years ago, now produces only about 3,000 tonnes, an estimated decline of 87 per cent.

Aging machinery, frequent breakdowns, raw material shortages, high gas prices and a lack of skilled workers have pushed the mill into a deep crisis.

It now operates with only one of its three machines, while its annual losses stand at around Tk 280-300 million.

The government has taken initiatives to revive the historic industrial establishment.

The Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) has proposed setting up an integrated pulp and paper mill alongside six other chemical plants at the existing KPM site.

A consultancy firm has already completed a feasibility study for the proposed projects. The plan aims to restore the mill's production capacity by introducing modern technology, producing pulp locally, developing domestic sources of raw materials and manufacturing chemicals at the site.