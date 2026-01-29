Gold prices rises by Tk 16,000 in single day, reaching Tk 286,000 per bhori

Gold prices rose again today, Thursday, marking a record increase. The price increased by Tk 16,213 per bhori, bringing the price of one bhori of high-quality gold to Tk 286,000.

This is the highest gold price in the country’s history, and never before has the price been increased by such a large amount in a single step.

The new price came into effect at 10:15 am today, Thursday. Given the current pace of price increases, market analysts believe that gold prices may not take much longer to reach the Tk 300,000 mark.