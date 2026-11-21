Gold: Why prices are falling rapidly at home and abroad
Gold prices have been falling steadily. The decline has been so rapid that many people are calculating whether they can finally afford to buy gold jewellery. But there is another side to the coin: many are also counting their losses as prices fall, particularly those who bought gold jewellery at higher prices over the past year.
In the domestic market, gold prices have fallen by Tk 28,508 per bhori in eight adjustments this month. Of this, the biggest single-day drop of nearly Tk 11,000 came on Friday. As a result, the price of 22-carat gold has fallen to Tk 201,146 per bhori, the lowest in the past 13 months.
Meanwhile, the reason behind the fall in domestic gold prices is the decline in the price of the precious metal on the global market. At 7:00pm Bangladesh time on Friday, gold prices in the New York spot market fell to $3,570 per ounce. This is the lowest price since September last year. In other words, gold prices have not fallen this low in 14 months.
Analysts say gold and silver prices are falling mainly for two reasons. First, expectations have emerged in the market that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) may raise interest rates in December. Second, the US dollar is strengthening in the international currency market.
However, gold prices did not suddenly fall to the $3,500 range per ounce. In late January this year, gold prices reached an all-time high of $5,600 per ounce. Since then, the price of the metal has gradually declined. The pace of the fall has accelerated further this month.
Ole S Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Denmark-based investment firm Saxo Bank, told Reuters that the strength of the dollar, rising real interest rates and expectations of tighter monetary policy by the Fed are reducing the appeal of investing in gold and silver. As a result, gold prices are falling.
Gold prices fall in eight adjustments
Gold prices in the domestic market were adjusted 11 times through Friday this month. Of these, prices were reduced eight times and increased three times. Yesterday, gold prices fell by the highest amount ever recorded in a single adjustment, Tk 10,954 per bhori. Silver prices also fell by Tk 350 per bhori.
Under the new rates, the price of the 22-carat gold has fallen by Tk 10,954 to Tk 201,146 per bhori. Besides, the price of 21-carat gold has dropped by Tk 10,439 to Tk 192,106 per bhori.
The price of 18-carat gold has fallen by Tk 10,982 to Tk 164,987 per bhori. Meanwhile, the price of traditional-method gold has declined by Tk 7,348 to Tk 134,836 per bhori.
Jewellery business expected to recover
During the country's Liberation War, a bhori of gold cost Tk 170. By January this year, the price had increased 1,682 times. At the time, gold prices in the domestic market reached an all-time high of nearly Tk 286,000 per bhori.
According to data from the Bangladesh Jewellers Association (BAJUS), a bhori of 22-carat gold cost Tk 6,900 in 2000. It doubled over the next five years. In 2010, gold prices rose to Tk 42,165 per bhori. Prices did not increase significantly until 2015, but they rose by Tk 26,852 per bhori over the following five years.
Gold prices have risen rapidly since the Covid-19 pandemic. On 21 July 2023, the price of a bhori of gold crossed Tk 100,000. In October last year, it crossed the Tk 200,000 milestone. It then neared Tk 300,000 in January this year. The high price of gold created a downturn in the jewellery business. However, as prices continue to fall, jewellery traders expect the business to recover.
Dewan Aminul Islam, former general secretary of the jewellers' association, told Prothom Alo that gold prices in the global market had been overvalued for a long time. It costs $2,200 to extract an ounce of gold from a mine. Adding a profit of $1,000, the price should be $3,200. Gold prices are now essentially undergoing a correction. Since investors' confidence in the global market has been somewhat shaken, prices will take time to rise again.
In response to another question, Dewan Aminul Islam said the wedding season was approaching. Gold prices had remained high for a long time. With prices now coming down, he expects sales of gold jewellery to increase.