Gold prices have been falling steadily. The decline has been so rapid that many people are calculating whether they can finally afford to buy gold jewellery. But there is another side to the coin: many are also counting their losses as prices fall, particularly those who bought gold jewellery at higher prices over the past year.

In the domestic market, gold prices have fallen by Tk 28,508 per bhori in eight adjustments this month. Of this, the biggest single-day drop of nearly Tk 11,000 came on Friday. As a result, the price of 22-carat gold has fallen to Tk 201,146 per bhori, the lowest in the past 13 months.

Meanwhile, the reason behind the fall in domestic gold prices is the decline in the price of the precious metal on the global market. At 7:00pm Bangladesh time on Friday, gold prices in the New York spot market fell to $3,570 per ounce. This is the lowest price since September last year. In other words, gold prices have not fallen this low in 14 months.