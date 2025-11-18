Chittagong port: Govt forces through deals with foreign company

An interim government simply does not have the mandate to sign long-term contracts of this nature. These require an elected government. Even an elected government cannot proceed in this way: such agreements must be placed before parliament, debated, and explained to the public. With only a few months left before the election, why is this government so eager to push through such deals? If these long-term port agreements are genuinely in the interest of national development, then why the secrecy, the lack of transparency, and the extraordinary haste?

The government’s unusual enthusiasm is deeply suspicious. It appears as though certain lobbyists for foreign companies are effectively running the government. Their task seems to be ensuring, at any cost, that opaque long-term deals are signed to protect foreign corporate interests, agreements so enduring that future governments will struggle to change them. Yet it is the people of Bangladesh who will carry the burden of these contracts for many years.

This is a betrayal of the expectations created through the mass uprising, expectations of transparency, adherence to rules, and responsible governance. At the same time, political parties that are engaged in dialogue with the government but have remained silent about these activities, which undermine national interests, must also accept responsibility for that silence.