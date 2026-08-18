China is the largest trading partner of 151 countries; will its influence decline?

China was once plagued by poverty. A large number of people were addicted to opium. Years of domination by foreign powers left the country in deep distress. Shanghai, too, was not the glittering global trading hub it is today.

In their book Journey to a War, WH Auden and Christopher Isherwood wrote that, when viewed from the river, the tall buildings made Shanghai look like a big city. But the reality was different: it was not as impressive on the inside as it looked from the outside. This was the state of Shanghai in 1939. But those days are gone. China is now the world’s second-largest economy and the largest trading partner of 151 countries. Shanghai is also one of the world’s leading commercial hubs.

When the People’s Republic of China was established in 1949, the country was predominantly agricultural and poor. It then placed greater emphasis on industrialisation. It adopted a planned economic model based on the Soviet Union’s approach.