Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has requested support from the International Fund of Agricultural Development (IFAD) to enhance wheat and edible oil production in Bangladesh, UNB reports.
The aim is to reduce the country's reliance on importing these two commodities. The request was made during a meeting with IFAD President Alvaro Lario at the FAO headquarters, as stated by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen in his remarks to reporters on Monday.
Additionally, Prime Minister Hasina sought IFAD's assistance in marketing products from small agro-enterprises in Bangladesh and in establishing an effective food storage system for the country.
Also on Monday the prime minister asked the World Food Programme (WFP) to raise funds for Bangladesh particularly displaced Rohingyas who took shelter in Bangladesh as per capita fund for Rohingya declined to US$ 8 from US$ 12.
She made the call when WFP Executive Director Cindy Hensley McCain met her at the FAO Headquarters on Monday.
According to Sheikh Hasina, her government has implemented various measures that have led to a successful increase in food production in Bangladesh. She highlighted that the country has achieved significant progress not only in crop production but also in the production of fish and other food items.
Cindy Hensley McCain, the spouse of former US presidential candidate John McCain, adopted a three-month-old girl from Bangladesh in the early 1990s.
Meanwhile, the prime minister along with other heads of government and states attended a reception hosted by Director General of Food and Agriculture Organization Qu Dongyu at the FAO headquarters.