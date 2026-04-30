6 banks announce dividends for 2025
Six listed banks have declared dividends for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) disclosed on Thursday, with shareholders' meetings scheduled between June and July.
Pubali Bank PLC offered the most generous combined payout, recommending 15 per cent cash and 15 per cent stock dividend.
The bank posted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 8.38, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 54.32, and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 32.04 against Tk. 5.99, Tk. 41.17 and Tk. 54.85 respectively in 2024. Its AGM is set for 16 June.
Uttara Bank PLC recommended 5 per cent cash and 25 per cent stock dividend, subject to approval from the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).
The bank reported EPS of Tk. 6.08, NAV per share of Tk. 31.95 and NOCFPS of Tk. 11.45, compared to Tk. 4.93, Tk. 27.29 and Tk. 6.55 a year earlier. Its AGM will be held on 15 June.
Jamuna Bank PLC recommended the highest all-cash return among the six, declaring 29 per cent cash dividend, equivalent to Tk. 2.90 per share of Tk. 10 face value.
Its consolidated EPS stood at Tk. 5.92, NAV per share at Tk. 27.43 and NOCFPS at Tk. 0.73, against Tk. 2.97, Tk. 24.61 and Tk. 13.43 respectively in 2024. The bank's AGM is slated for 27 July.
Bank Asia PLC recommended 8.50 per cent cash and 8.50 per cent stock dividend. The lender reported EPS of Tk. 3.18, NAV per share of Tk. 27.42 and NOCFPS of Tk. 41.74, compared to Tk. 1.95, Tk. 24.80 and Tk. 45.87 the previous year.
The bank also announced a proposal to double its authorised capital from Tk. 1,500 crore to Tk. 3,000 crore, subject to Bangladesh Bank approval and shareholder resolution. Its AGM is scheduled for 11 June.
Mutual Trust Bank PLC declared 12 per cent stock dividend only, citing the need to bolster its capital base in line with Basel III requirements.
The bank reported EPS of Tk. 3.14, NAV per share of Tk. 28.11 and NOCFPS of Tk. 22.64, against Tk. 2.93, Tk. 23.58 and Tk. 46.66 respectively in 2024. Its AGM will take place on 28 June.
Southeast Bank PLC recommended the most modest return, proposing 3 per cent cash and 7 per cent stock dividend, with the stock component subject to BSEC clearance.
The bank's EPS rose sharply to Tk. 2.51 from Tk. 0.32 a year ago, while NAV per share stood at Tk. 25.74 and NOCFPS at Tk. 4.72. Its AGM is set for 16 July.
All six banks cited capital base strengthening and support for future business growth as the rationale behind their stock dividend recommendations.
The record date for most banks is 20 May 2026. All AGMs will be held via digital platforms. Shares of all six companies traded without price limits on Wednesday following the corporate disclosures.