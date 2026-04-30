6 banks announce dividends for 2025

Six listed banks have declared dividends for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2025, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) disclosed on Thursday, with shareholders' meetings scheduled between June and July.

Pubali Bank PLC offered the most generous combined payout, recommending 15 per cent cash and 15 per cent stock dividend.

The bank posted consolidated earnings per share (EPS) of Tk. 8.38, net asset value (NAV) per share of Tk. 54.32, and net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) of Tk. 32.04 against Tk. 5.99, Tk. 41.17 and Tk. 54.85 respectively in 2024. Its AGM is set for 16 June.