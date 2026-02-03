Chittagong Port: Deadlock persists, export containers pile up at depots

Operational paralysis at Chittagong Port shows no sign of easing as a work stoppage by workers and employees continues, with direct repercussions now being felt in the export sector.

Disruptions to port operations have led to a rapid build-up of export-laden containers at private inland container depots, raising serious concerns among stakeholders.

It is apprehended that the situation is to worsen further following the announcement of a fresh 24-hour work stoppage starting at 8:00 am today, Tuesday.

Workers and employees have been observing daily eight-hour work stoppages since Saturday in protest against the decision to lease the New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) to DP World, a port operator based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).