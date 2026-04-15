Gold prices rise by Tk 2,216 per bhori

Gold prices have increased by Tk 2,216 per bhori again in the country’s market.

With this latest hike, the price of gold has once again crossed Tk 250,000 per bhori. The price of 22-carat gold, considered good quality, has increased by Tk 2,216 per bhori.

The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) announced this in a press release today, Wednesday. The revised prices came into effect from 10:00am. Alongside gold, silver prices have also risen slightly.