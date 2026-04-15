Local market
Gold prices rise by Tk 2,216 per bhori
Gold prices have increased by Tk 2,216 per bhori again in the country’s market.
With this latest hike, the price of gold has once again crossed Tk 250,000 per bhori. The price of 22-carat gold, considered good quality, has increased by Tk 2,216 per bhori.
The Bangladesh Jewellers' Association (BAJUS) announced this in a press release today, Wednesday. The revised prices came into effect from 10:00am. Alongside gold, silver prices have also risen slightly.
Gold prices were last adjusted on Thursday last week, when the price of high-quality gold dropped by Tk 4,432 per bhori.
According to the new rates, the price of 22-carat gold now stands at Tk 250,193 per bhori. Meanwhile, 21-carat gold is priced at Tk 238,820 per bhori, 18-carat at Tk 204,703 per bhori, and traditional method gold at Tk 166,737 per bhori.
Before this latest increase, the prices were as follows: 22-carat gold at Tk 247,977 per bhori, 21-carat at Tk 236,721, 18-carat at Tk 202,895, and traditional gold at Tk 165,279 per bhori.
According to GoldPrice.com, as of Wednesday morning, gold was priced at $4,827 per ounce in the international market, which is $80 higher than when prices were last adjusted. In line with this increase, gold prices have been raised in the local market.
Overall, in the past 30 days, gold prices in the global market have declined by $177 per ounce. Prices have fallen following the outbreak of conflict involving Iran, Israel, and the United States, partly because gold had already been trading at elevated levels. In 2025, global gold prices rose by more than 70 per cent.
Meanwhile, silver prices have also increased. The price of 22-carat silver now stands at Tk 6,065 per bhori, up from Tk 5,715, marking an increase of Tk 350 per bhori.
In January, gold prices in the spot market reached close to $5,600 per ounce (31.1034768 grams). As a result, on 29 January, gold prices in the local market rose to Tk 286,000 per bhori – the highest in the country’s history.