PM orders plan for another stimulus package

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday asked the Finance Ministry and other relevant ministries and divisions to formulate another financial stimulus package keeping in mind the ‘second wave’ of COVID-19.
The PM issued the order at a meeting held at her official residence Ganobhaban to finalise the eighth Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025).
Deputy press secretary to the prime minister, Hasan Jahid Tusher briefed reporters after the meeting.
General Economics Division member (senior secretary) of the Planning Commission Shamsul Alam presented the final eighth Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025) with the slogan ‘Towards prosperity with all’.
The prime minister witnessed the plans of various ministries and divisions in the eighth Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025) and gave necessary directives.
She asked the Planning Commission to make separate highlights on the strategy and action plan of the Fifth Year Plan (2021-2025).
She asked all concerned to work for expanding markets of Bangladeshi products in regional and international arena alongside creating a stronger domestic market.