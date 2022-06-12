Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) on Sunday plunged due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities, reports BSS.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 48.84 points or 0.75 per cent to 6,431.46. Two other indices also ended sharply lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, plunged 17.74 points to finish at 2,334 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) lost 10.67 points to close at 1,403.08.