Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, remained low and amounted to Tk 6,364.07 million, which was 7,582.66 million at the previous session of the week.
Out of 378 issues traded, 306 declined, 53 advanced and 19 remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
SP Ceramics topped the turnover chart with shares, followed by Beximco, BD Com, IPDC and BSC.
MEGHNAINS was the day's top gainer, posting 9.92 percent gain while SAPORTL was the worst loser, losing 2 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended sharply lower with the CSE All Share Price Index - CASPI -losing 134.35 points to settle at 18,891.49 and the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 81.05 points to close at 11,329.31.
Of the issues traded, 226 declined, 49 advanced and 26 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 919.1 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value worth about Tk 200.5 million.