Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, increased to Tk 16,553.78 million, which was Tk 14,338.78 million at the previous session of the week.

Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 376 issues traded, 287 declined, 65 advanced and 24 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.

Fortune was the most-traded stock with shares, followed by IFIC, Orion Pharma, LHBL and NRBC Bank.