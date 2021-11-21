Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down

The daily trade turnover on the DSE also increased to Taka 17,862.72
million which was Taka 14,610.36 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 359 issues traded, 227
closed lower, 117 higher and 15 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Beximco continued to dominate the turnover chart, followed by IFIC, One
Bank Limited, FIRSTSBANK and NRBC Bank.
ACMEPL was the day's best performer, posting a gain of 10 per cent while
ACI was the worst loser, losing 11.44 per cent following its price djustment
after record date.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange also ended lower with its All Shares Price
Index (CASPI)-slumping 3.82 points to close at 20,719.30 while the Selective
Categories Index - CSCX shedding 1.50 points to close at 12,461.31.
Of the issues traded, 175 declined, 95 advanced and eight remained
unchanged on the CSE.
The port city bourse traded 34.3 million shares and mutual fund units with
turnover value of more than Taka 718.5 million.