Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, amounted to Tk 13938.336 million which was Tk 16553.778 million at the previous session of the week.
Losers took a strong lead over the gainers, as out of 374 issues traded, 324 declined, 33 advanced and 17 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor.
Orion Pharma topped the turnover chart, followed by Delta Life, LHBL, BATBC and Fortune.
Golden Son was the day's top gainer, posting a 9.75 per cent gain while MEGCONMILK was the worst loser, losing 9.19 per cent.
The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) ended sharply lower with its Selective Categories Index - CSCX- losing 185.03 points to close at 12,440.01. Of the issues traded, 257 declined, 35 and 15 issues remained unchanged on the CSE.
The port city's bourse traded 19 million shares and mutual fund units with a turnover value of Tk 745.5 million.