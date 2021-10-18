Price fall in large-cap drives stocks further down

Country's both the bourses, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) - on Monday plunged further due to mainly price fall in large-cap securities.

DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 89.19 points or 1.24 per cent to 7,097.27. Two other indices also ended lower with the DSE 30 Index, comprising blue chips, fell 26.58 points to finish at 2,678.56 and the DSE Shariah Index (DSES) shed 21.14 points to close at 1,525.18.