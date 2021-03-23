Price hike strikes limited income consumers

The retail price chart of the essential commodities including food products is on an upward trend over the last three months, while consumers and small businesses are still struggling to cope with the pandemic-induced economic slowdown.

A recent market monitoring revealed that the price of rice increased by 29 per cent over the last one year. The price of one kilogram of rice has risen to Tk44-55 from Tk34-40 within the year.

Meanwhile, consumers have to pay 37 per cent extra to buy a litre of soybean oil. The price of soybean oil increased to Tk134-140 from Tk 95-105 in the one year.

Like rice and edible oil, other commodities including wheat, sugar, broiler chicken, beef, powder milk and garlic are now costly for the consumers, particularly the low-income people.

Market related people and consumers observed that the price of essential products increased aggressively in the last three months.

Almost all the business and employment sectors started to shrink since coronavirus hit the country in March last year. Till now, small businesses are struggling to cover the loss they have incurred due to fall in demand.