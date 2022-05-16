Prices of soap, shampoo and toothpaste go up

Soaps of various brands and prices are available in markets. Visiting kitchen markets in the capital’s Kathalbagan, Panthapath and Karwan Bazar on Sunday, prices of a one-kg packet of detergent powder increased by Tk 5 to Tk 10 and that varies on brands. Prices of a medium-size laundry soap bar rose by Tk 3 and dishwashing soap bar by Tk 5.
Prices of fragrant soap bar increased by Tk 2-4 based on its size. Price of a 100-gram scented soap bar of a renowned brand rose to Tk 42 to from Tk 40.
Tthe price of a 180-ml shampoo bottle of a famous brand rose by Tk 20 to Tk 200 and price of a 45-gram toothpaste tube increased to Tk 45 from Tk 45.
M Akram Hossain, who owns Ma General Store in the capital’s Kathalbagan, told Prothom Alo prices of soap bars are increasing regularly.
Spending goes up
Currently, a kg of detergent powder, half-litre dishwashing liquid soap, a fragrant soap bar, a bottle of shampoo and a toothpaste tube cost Tk 557 and that is Tk 50 and 10 per cent more than that of the expense before Eid.
Companies said several factors contribute to price hike. Speaking to Prothom Alo, leading consumer goods manufacturing company Unilever Bangladesh’s head of corporate affairs, partnership and communications Shamima Akter said import and production cost rose significantly because of rise in prices of raw materials in global markets, shortage of products, rise in freight cost and domestic transportation cost and depreciation of taka against dollar. There was no alternative to adjusting prices, she said adding, “We have adjusted the prices as much as we can in proportion to the increased cost.”
People in trouble
With prices of almost all essential commodities including rice, lentils, edible oil, flour, onions, fish, eggs, meat and milk going up in the country, people with low income bracket struggle to meet their family expenses. Now, increased prices of soap and toothpaste will worsen matters.
Md Nannu went to purchase shampoo at Bismillah Enterprise in the capital’s West Tejturi Bazar on Sunday. He told Prothom Alo previously he paid Tk 2,000 a month for two meals a day but now he has to pay Tk 3,500 a month. “How do we live now?” he lamented.