Prices of soap, shampoo and toothpaste go up

Prices of consumer goods including soap, shampoo and toothpaste went up again, thus, increasing people’s living expenses.

The price of a one-kg packet of detergent powder of a renowned brand rose by Tk 10 to Tk 150 from Tk 140 a week ago.

Visiting the market, it was seen sales representatives of various companies supplying goods at new prices with most of the shops selling products at previous prices. The difference in prices is found after comparing the new and old prices cited on package of products as well as talking to marketing persons of various companies.

Traders said prices of these consumer goods has increased several times since the end of 2021 with prices going up ahead and after Eid-ul-Fitr and goods with new prices are being supplied to markets now.