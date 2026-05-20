Loan of Tk 50,000 can be received within 2 hours of applying online

When people suddenly face a financial shortfall for personal needs, many turn to friends, relatives, or acquaintances for help.

Taking out a bank loan, meanwhile, often involves extensive paperwork, repeated visits to branches, and lengthy delays.

In such situations, Dhaka Bank has introduced its digital platform ‘e-loan’ as a fast and short-term personal lending service.

Through this platform, customers can apply online and receive loans of up to Tk 50,000 within just two hours.

Through this technology-driven service, salaried employees, low-income individuals, and professionals can easily apply for loans using a mobile application.

Under the e-loan service, customers may borrow between Tk 1,000 to Tk 50,000. The repayment period is either three months or six months, meaning borrowers must repay the loan in monthly instalments.