Bangladesh-US tariff talks: Second day discussion concludes
The second day of the three-day Bangladesh-US tariff talks concluded on Thursday (Washington DC time).
The current and future dynamics of trade between the two countries were presented and discussed during the meeting, according to a message received today, Friday (Bangladesh time).
The two countries have broadly agreed on several issues. Some issues remain unresolved. The third day of talks will begin at 9:00 am Friday (Washington DC time).
On the second day of talks, Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin met US Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer at his office.
In addition to discussions on tariffs, the two countries had a cordial discussion on trade and issues related to mutual interests.
The Bangladesh commerce adviser highlighted the overall scenario of Bangladesh during the talks.
Apart from increasing its exports to the United States, Bangladesh is committed to enhancing its imports from the US, which has already begun. Bangladesh expects fairness in terms of tariffs and seeks a competitive environment, the message read.
Greer assured of overall cooperation to this end.
Commerce Adviser Sk. Bashir Uddin led the Bangladesh delegation in Washington DC.
National Security Adviser Khalilur Rahman, Chief Adviser’s Special Assistant on ICT and Telecommunications Faiz Ahmed Taiyeb joined the talks virtually from Dhaka.
Senior Commerce Ministry officials also attended the meeting in the US capital.