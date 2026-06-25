PM seeks Chinese investment for great Asian economic miracle in Bangladesh

Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) organised the event at Diaoyutai Hotel here.

“Bangladesh is inviting you to co-author the next great Asian economic miracle. Many Chinese investors are already operating in Bangladesh. They can speak about our people, our resilience & our potential. They can tell you that, Bangladesh can deliver,” the prime minister added.

Tarique Rahman invited more Chinese companies to visit Bangladesh to see with fresh eyes as his government issues an unwavering commitment to investors that their investments will be valued, their concerns will be heard, and their growth will be supported through a more responsive investment ecosystem.

“Let us move forward from this forum with a shared determination to transform the opportunities in this region towards a long-term sustainable growth, economic development and mutual prosperity for both Bangladesh and China,” he said.

“Come to Bangladesh. Invest in Bangladesh. Let us prosper together in a true partnership of equals,” he added.

The Prime Minister said Bangladesh is undergoing a monumental economic and governance transformation.