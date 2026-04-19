Counter-rally at Motijheel: Bank customers’ group demands arrest of S Alam

A counter-demonstration was staged in Dhaka’s Motijheel commercial area by the Islami Bank Customers’ Coordination Council, shortly after a human chain organised by dismissed officials of six Islami banks at the same location.

The counter-programme was organised in front of the head office of Islami Bank Bangladesh PLC, where participants demanded the arrest of Saiful Alam and the recovery of allegedly laundered assets. They also called for the repeal of a controversial provision in the proposed Bank Resolution Act.

Earlier in the morning, dismissed officials from six Islami banks had formed a human chain at the site. In response, members of the customers’ coordination council gathered under their own banner, displaying placards reading “Stop attempts to occupy Islami bank”, “Repeal the black law on bank takeover”, and “S Alam no more”.

Addressing the rally, Nurun Nabi, president of the council, announced a five-point demand along with a 15-day programme.

The demands include the immediate arrest of Saiful Alam and other alleged “bank looters”, confiscation of their domestic assets, and repatriation of funds allegedly siphoned abroad.

The group also called for the abolition of Section 18A of the Bank Resolution Act, which they claim facilitates the rehabilitation of individuals involved in looting banks.

৩. ব্যাংকের সামনে অবৈধভাবে মব সৃষ্টিকারী এস আলমের দোসর, পটিয়া বাহিনীকে পুনরায় সুযোগ দেওয়া হলে উদ্ভূত পরিস্থিতির জন্য সরকারকে দায়দায়িত্ব নিতে হবে।

Further demands warned against allowing any “mob groups” or alleged affiliates of S Alam to re-enter banking premises, holding the government accountable for any resulting situation. They also insisted that ownership of the bank be restored to what they described as its “legitimate owners”, claiming it had previously been taken over through coercive means during the government of Awami League led by Sheikh Hasina.

As part of their announced programme, the council plans to distribute leaflets to mobilise public opinion, intensify campaigning across social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Twitter, and organise grassroots outreach among unemployed youth and small traders as they said that the confiscated funds will be used for their jobs.

They also called for identifying and documenting individuals, including bank directors, officials, the government officials, and law enforcement personnel, allegedly linked to the reported bank looters, and for publicising such information through media and online platforms.

The 15-day programme further includes organising human chains, meetings, and seminars at district and upazila levels, particularly engaging small traders and depositors.