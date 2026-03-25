Revenue sector falls behind, when was each condition supposed to be fulfilled

The revenue sector is lagging the most in fulfilling the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as the extent of reforms expected in this sector has not materialised.

Although it was suggested to separate revenue collection and policy into different divisions, this has not been implemented.

There has also been minimal progress in reducing tax exemptions. Overall, the condition to increase customs and tax collections has not been met either.

In addition, several major conditions for reforming the banking sector have not been fulfilled.

The Banking Companies Act has not been amended. The Bangladesh Bank Order has not been presented in parliament either.

Considering these factors, meeting the various IMF conditions poses a significant challenge for the new government.

Against this backdrop, the visiting IMF delegation began discussions with the new government yesterday, Tuesday.

On the first day, the IMF delegation met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. The delegation is led by Krishna Srinivasan, Director of the Asia and Pacific Department.

Fulfilling the various IMF conditions is now a major challenge for the new government.