Deadline for filing income tax returns extended by 1 month
The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended the deadline for individual taxpayers to file their income tax returns by one month.
The deadline has been pushed back to 31 December from the previous deadline of 30 November, a special order issued today, Sunday, said.
At the same time, the NBR issued another order stating that any taxpayer unable to submit their return online due to problems with e-return system registration may apply to the relevant deputy commissioner of taxes by 15 December, providing specific and reasonable grounds for the difficulty.
According to the NBR, online submission of income tax returns has been made mandatory this year for all individual taxpayers, except those aged 65 years or above, physically challenged taxpayers, persons with special needs, Bangladeshi taxpayers currently residing abroad, legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased taxpayers, and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.
Although several categories of taxpayers have been exempted from mandatory online filing for the 2025–26 tax year, they may still submit returns electronically if they choose.
Authorised representatives may also file e-returns online on behalf of taxpayers this year.
Furthermore, although submitting returns online is not mandatory for Bangladeshis residing abroad, they may send their passport number, national identity card number, email address and other relevant information to [email protected].
Upon application, an OTP and registration link are sent to the applicant’s email, enabling them to register on the e-return system and file their income tax returns online with ease.
Taxpayers can pay their taxes online from home, quickly and without hassle, by registering on the e-return system and entering accurate information on their income, expenditure, assets and liabilities, without needing to upload any documents.
Payments may be made using debit or credit cards, internet banking, or mobile financial services such as bKash or Nagad.
Once the e-return is submitted, taxpayers can instantly generate and print the filing slip and income tax certificate automatically.
So far this year, more than 1.8 million taxpayers have filed their returns online.