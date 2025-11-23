Deadline for filing income tax returns extended by 1 month

At the same time, the NBR issued another order stating that any taxpayer unable to submit their return online due to problems with e-return system registration may apply to the relevant deputy commissioner of taxes by 15 December, providing specific and reasonable grounds for the difficulty.

According to the NBR, online submission of income tax returns has been made mandatory this year for all individual taxpayers, except those aged 65 years or above, physically challenged taxpayers, persons with special needs, Bangladeshi taxpayers currently residing abroad, legal representatives filing on behalf of deceased taxpayers, and foreign nationals working in Bangladesh.

Although several categories of taxpayers have been exempted from mandatory online filing for the 2025–26 tax year, they may still submit returns electronically if they choose.