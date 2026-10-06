World Bank report: Growth weakens, poverty rises, banking sector at risk

Economic growth in Bangladesh is slowing. Private investment and employment have weakened. Industrial production is being disrupted by gas and electricity shortages. Non-performing loans and capital shortfalls are increasing in the banking sector. High inflation is reducing people’s real incomes and purchasing power.

At the same time, although the government is spending large sums on social protection, electricity and fuel, and fertiliser subsidies, a significant portion of the money does not reach poor people. Many relatively well-off families receive benefits, while a large number of the poorest households remain outside the social protection system.

This picture of the economy has been presented in the World Bank’s October 2026 Bangladesh Development Update. The report, titled “Make Subsidies and Social Protection Work Better for the Poor,” was released today, Tuesday.

The report identifies restoring stability in the banking sector, ensuring energy security and good governance, and increasing tax revenue as key areas for reform. It also recommends gradually reducing broad-based subsidies and increasing targeted support for poor and vulnerable people.