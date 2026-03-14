US investigation into overproduction, forced labour: What is the objective?

In the history of global trade, it is often seen that major powers frequently use the language of principles to try to manage their own economic crises.

The US has launched an investigation against Bangladesh concerning ‘overproduction’ and ‘forced labour,’ which is not just a question of labour rights or fair competition; rather, there is a significant political-economic context behind it.

Especially given the long-standing and increasing trade deficit faced by the US, the pressure to reduce this deficit is now manifesting more clearly in their policymaking. This has led to a situation where the ‘overcapacity’ of countries like Bangladesh poses a hindrance to the US's trade competitiveness.

Over the past few decades, US imports have grown rapidly, yet exports have not kept pace, resulting in a significant trade deficit. Although they do have a surplus in service exports, policymakers in Washington are searching for ways to reduce imports and protect domestic production.

Issues like ‘overproduction,’ ‘dumping,’ ‘forced labour,’ and the ethics of supply chains are increasingly becoming part of trade policy.