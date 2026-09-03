Defaulters repeatedly get concessions, but funds don't return to banks

A long history of concessions

Rescheduling defaulted loans is not a new phenomenon in Bangladesh. In 1991, borrowers in default were given an opportunity for the first time to regularise their loans through interest waivers and easier instalment arrangements. Between 2003 and 2006, Bangladesh Bank took a somewhat stricter approach.

The required instalment or down-payment amounts were increased, and borrowers whose loans had been rescheduled were barred from taking new loans for a specified period.

After the Awami League came to power in 2009, the process of relaxing the rules began anew. In 2012, borrowers were allowed to reschedule loans up to three times. Subsequently, under special facilities, the repayment period for some loans was extended to as long as six years.

In 2015, a special restructuring programme was introduced for large borrowers. At that time, loans worth around Tk 150 billion held by 11 major industrial groups were restructured. However, most of the beneficiaries failed to pay even the first instalment on time.

A major change came in 2019. Borrowers were given the opportunity to repay loans over a maximum of 10 years with a down payment of just 2 per cent. At the time, this too was described as a special, one-time arrangement.

But the one-time arrangement did not end there. Rules were relaxed further during the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2022, borrowers were allowed to reschedule loans up to four times. For large borrowers, various concessions also made it possible to extend loan repayment periods to as long as 29 years.

Each time, the authorities said the assistance was intended to protect genuinely distressed borrowers and viable businesses. But no effective and transparent system was developed to distinguish genuine distressed borrowers from wilful defaulters and influential borrowers. As a result, temporary assistance gradually turned into a pattern of repeated concessions.