LPG gas cylinders unavailable: Stoves go cold in many Chattogram homes

For the past three days, the kitchen stove in the home of Mohammad Saidul Islam, a resident of the Aturar Depot area of Chattogram city, has remained cold.

Ever since his liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder ran out, he has been running from shop to shop in search of a replacement, but without success.

On Thursday morning, Saidul Islam was found at an LPG outlet in the city’s Sholoshahar area. He had gone there in the hope of buying a cylinder, only to discover that sales had been suspended altogether.

A visibly frustrated Saidul told Prothom Alo, “For three days I’ve searched every shop around my home. There is no gas anywhere. They won’t sell it even if I offer to pay extra. Today I came three kilometres away and found the same situation.”