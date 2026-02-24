Date imports beyond Middle East, how much comes from the US?

Even a decade and a half ago, Bangladesh’s date imports relied almost entirely on the Middle East. That assumption no longer fully holds true. Changes in food habits, year-round consumption and efforts to diversify the market have significantly broadened the sources of imports.

Take the picture from two decades ago. According to data from the National Board of Revenue (NBR), in fiscal year 2005–06 dates were imported from only five countries.

Of those, 73 per cent came from Iran and nearly 22 per cent from the United Arab Emirates. The remaining three countries together accounted for just 5 per cent.

At that time, dates were largely visible in the market only during Ramadan. Annual imports stood at around 20,000–22,000 tonnes. The picture has since changed.

Growing health awareness and increased year-round consumption have pushed annual imports close to 100,000 tonnes. Dates from Asia, Africa, Europe and the United States now also find a place on iftar tables alongside those from the Middle East.