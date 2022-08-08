Many govt decisions taken to deal with current global situation are temporary, claims commerce minister

The minister said this while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar on ‘Economics and Trade Thoughts of Bangabandhu’ organised by The Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) at its auditorium in the city, said a press release.
Prime minister’s private sector industry and investment adviser Salman F. Rahman, chairman of Bengal Group of Industries Morshed Alam, MP, and former FBCCI president Md Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin, MP, attended the seminar as special guests.
FBCCI president Md Jashim Uddin presided over the seminar while former Bangladesh Bank governor Atiur Rahman delivered the key note speech.
In his speech, Tipu said that the anti-liberation forces are still trying to harm the nation in various ways centering various issues.
“We have to be careful. We will work for the welfare of the people of the country,” he added.
Tipu, however, said Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman struggled throughout his life for the liberation of the Bengali nation.
“Bangabandhu gave independence of Bangladesh. Today his daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina is struggling for the economic emancipation of the people of Bangladesh. She is working day and night for the welfare of the people of the country,” he added.
Salman F. Rahman said Bangabandhu’s far-reaching plans diversified the export sector of the country.
He said that if the abandoned industries were not nationalised, stability would not have come.