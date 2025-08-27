Trade union possible with 20 workers

The process of forming trade unions in factories is being made easier through amendments to the labour law. Under the existing law, forming a trade union in any factory requires the consent of 20 per cent of its workers.

In the amended law, the “percentage” requirement will no longer apply. After much debate, the three parties- employers, workers, and the government- finally reached consensus on this issue.

The workers’ side argued that a trade union should be allowed in any factory with the consent of at least 20 workers. The employers also agreed to replacing percentage with a numerical threshold, though they want the required number to be higher than 20 in factories outside the garments sector.

These issues were discussed at the 89th meeting of the 60-member Tripartite Consultative Council (TCC) held yesterday, Tuesday, at a hotel in Dhaka. The meeting, organised by the Ministry of Labour and Employment, was attended by 20 representatives each from the government, employers, and workers.