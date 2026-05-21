Expenditure on salaries, allowances of govt employees increased fourfold over 15 yrs

The government will begin implementing a new pay scale for public officials and employees from 1 July.

Under the new arrangement, employees will receive 50 per cent of the additional amount recommended by the Ninth Pay Commission over the existing basic salary.

This will mark the first phase of the salary increase. The government will need to allocate an additional Tk 300-350 billion (30,000-35,000 crore) in the next fiscal year’s budget for this purpose.

Every year, the government must allocate a substantial amount in the national budget for the salaries and allowances of public officials and employees. This allocation continues to rise annually.