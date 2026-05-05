Govt treasury bills-bonds can be alternatives to savings certificates, fixed deposits

If you have idle funds and are unable to find a suitable investment avenue, government securities—namely treasury bills and treasury bonds—may offer a viable option.

These instruments can serve as effective alternatives to savings certificates and fixed deposit receipts (FDRs). Public interest in bonds has also been gradually increasing.

Treasury bills and bonds provide returns comparable to those of savings certificates and FDRs.

While savings certificates typically offer returns of around 10–11 per cent upon maturity, Treasury bills and bonds deliver similar rates of return. Interest rates on FDRs are also broadly comparable.