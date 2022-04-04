Rahima sells discarded vegetables to buy TCB goods

Rahima Khatun, in her sixties, wakes up with the call of azaan (early-morning call to prayer) call every morning. Since then, she starts her day in search of livelihood.

From her home at the Ashkona Hajj Camp area of capital’s Dakkhinkhan, she walks about half a kilomtre to reach the airport bus stand. Taking a bus from there, she comes to Karwan Bazar. Here in the market she collects and fill her sack with discarded vegetables thrown away by the wholesalers.

Once her bag is filled entirely, she returns by bus to her home in the mess at Dakkhinkhan. Next, she sorts the vegetables, cuts away the damaged parts and places the good parts inside the sack. Then she leaves again for the second time, sack on her shoulder. She then goes around the slum nearby and sells those salvaged vegetables. She survives on whatever she can manage from selling that.