Raw jute market will be monitored continuously : Minister

The minister said, "Jute season has started. Raw jute is coming to the market from different parts of the country. The production of raw jute in this season is also satisfactory."
"Jute farmers are getting good prices. As per the target this season, seed supply has been maintained to ensure jute cultivation. The market for raw jute will always be monitored so that the price of raw jute is not unbearable for any reason," he said, said the release.
The minister said effective measures would be taken to ensure supply of raw jute to continue the trend of export earnings of jute and jute products.
To prevent unscrupulous traders from buying and selling raw jute and stockpiling it, and to prevent the sale and purchase of wet jute, the jute department has been directed to take necessary steps to ensure effective supply of raw jute in the market.
Secretary of the ministry Md Abdul Mannan, president of Bangladesh Jute Association (BJA) Sheikh Syed Ali, chairman of Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA) Md Mahbubur Rahman Patwari, Bangladesh Jute Goods Exporter (BJGA) chairman Md Shafiqul Islam and leaders of various associations and senior officials of the ministry were present at the meeting.